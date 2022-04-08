The traffic robber from Hajdúszoboszló was arrested

The meticulous data collection of the police and the detailed interrogation of witnesses yielded the expected results, and the perpetrator related to the robbery of the tobacco shop in Hajdúszoboszló in December last year was identified, the police said.

The 36-year-old man entered the store in the early evening of December 16, 2021, on reasonable suspicion. He pulled a hood over his head, covered his face with a black mask, and demanded the proceeds from the salesman with a sizeable kitchen knife in his hand. The employee handed him the money, which he hid in the bag he had, and hurried out of the scene.

On April 6, 2022, investigators set off purposefully from the police station. Kálmán K. was arrested at his current place of work at a construction site in Hajdúszoboszló, and after questioning the suspect, he was taken into criminal custody and a motion was made to arrest him. In his confession, his excuse was that he had financial difficulties.

The suspect should be held liable for a well-founded suspicion of committing an armed robbery.

police.hu

Picture: illustration.