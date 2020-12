Today at about 6:30 am, police were alerted from an apartment in district IV., Kassai street. People alerted the police because of a aggressively shouting man in the block-of-flats.

When the police arrived, the man attacked one of the policemen with a knife. To protect his partner, another policeman shot the attacker who lost his life on the scene.

Circumstances of the case is being investigated.

444.hu

pixabay