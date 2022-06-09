The chamber opera “… és Echo” has been performed in American locations

The chamber opera “… and Echo” of the Faculty of Music of the University of Debrecen and two of his co-creators was performed in American locations. The performance debuted on prestigious stages, each of which was a great success for Hungarian and American audiences.

Dance-choreographer-director Vizin Gergye performed at the Hungarian Summit Festival in Chicago, at the Howard-Catholic University Stage in Washington, DC, and at the Hungary L! She performed work with a special live accompaniment created by opera singer Viktória and composer Péter Zombola, associate professor at the Faculty of Music of the University of Debrecen.

The performance is planned to be presented in Debrecen soon.

hirek.unideb.hu