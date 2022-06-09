Recognition of the National Ambulance Service to the Clinical Center

The support of the Clinical Center of the University of Debrecen in the control of the coronavirus epidemic was recognized by the National Ambulance Service (OMSZ). Zoltán Szabó, the president of the Clinical Center, received the diploma on this from the regional director of the OMSZ, Ferenc Korcsmáros, chief physician.

The professor added that the cooperation between the Clinical Center and the OMSZ is also effective in primary care. Since August 1, 2021, primary care has been provided at the Emergency Clinic under the supervision of the National Ambulance Service. Working together also provides opportunities for professional development.

Most of our colleagues also work at the Emergency Clinic and the OMSZ, which creates the basis for exemplary cooperation. A number of rescue officers have completed their extended master’s degree in nursing, and they also provide significant assistance in the emergency primary care unit of the Emergency Clinic. They are right at the clinic, thus helping the further development of emergency care

– emphasized Ferenc Korcsmáros, the regional director of OMSZ.

Both organizations also consider it important to train lay people in emergency care. Therefore, the staff of the Emergency Clinic and the National Ambulance Service will teach those interested in basic knowledge of emergency patient care at various events, including the Campus Festival and the Researchers ’Night.

hirek.unideb.hu