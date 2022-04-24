International Food Day in Debrecen

After a long time of no events, what bette way to celebrate than International Food Day 2022!

Date: Friday, 13rd May 2:00 pm

Venue: University of Debrecen

Program: International Food Day 2022

The biggest, the most talked, the most unique, and without a single drop of doubt, the best event of the year.

Can’t travel the world? How about walking around the marvelous, beautiful Main Building of the University and trying the best cuisines from around the world and witnessing the best open-air party in Debrecen!

The biggest International event of the year will be hosted in front of Main Building (Egyetem square 1).

The aim of the event (besides having fun) is charity.

INTERNATIONAL FOOD DAY will be on WEEK 14 of the academic calendar, Friday 13th of May 2022.

The event will begin at 2:00 p.m.

Teams Participating in the International Food Day 2022 will be announced on the 1st of May.

The event is open to everyone and you do not need a ticket to enter. However, if you would like to try the food from different countries then you must buy food tickets.