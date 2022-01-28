An independent gastroenterology clinic was handed over in Debrecen

An independent gastroenterology clinic was handed over at the clinical center of the University of Debrecen on Thursday.

At the handover, Zoltán Szabó, the president of the clinical center, said that the establishment of the first independent gastroenterology clinic in the country in recent decades had changed attitudes towards internal medicine as a unified profession. significant development and changing needs and expectations.

This is how the highest professional standards and continuous development can be achieved, he stated, noting that gastroenterology at the university has been operating as part of the internal medicine clinic for 20 years, not as an independent department.

Zoltán Szabó added that the independence was also justified by the fact that the clinical center has become one of the largest health care systems in the country in recent years. The President thanked the National Director-General of the National Hospital, Zoltán Jenei, who took part in the handover, for his support for the establishment of the independent clinic.

György Kossa, the chairman of the board of the István Gróf Tisza Foundation for the University of Debrecen, who operated the university, indicated:

gastroenterology is a prominent area of ​​patient care in the clinic, but so far it has not been able to function as an independent organization. The current process also proves that decisions are made much faster in the new university model.

With the infrastructural and human background of the independent clinic, in addition to patient care, it also supports education and research, the chairman of the board of trustees added. Zoltán Szilvássy, Rector of DE, praising the importance of independence, said that after the excellent cardiology clinic, the other major branch of internal medicine, gastroenterology, could operate in an independent organization at the university.

Professor Mária Papp, director of the gastroenterology clinic, emphasized that the new clinic serves the inpatient gastroenterology care of the entire Hajdú-Bihar county, and their professional profile covers the full spectrum of adult gastroenterology.

The clinic is tasked with providing comprehensive care for patients with diseases of the gastrointestinal tract, pancreas and bile ducts, and various liver diseases, he said. He added that their clinic is accredited by the country’s largest patient center and two European reference centers for the treatment of acute and chronic liver disease.

The gastroenterology clinic operates at two locations on the Great Forest campus: the emergency and gastroenterology blocks to house the 55-bed inpatient ward on two levels, where two new endoscopic laboratories have been set up. On the ground floor of the building, the outpatient department has two hepatology clinics and a liver elastography laboratory. The outpatient ward has developed a gastroenterological triassic outpatient clinic that examines and treats patients arriving from the emergency clinic or with an urgent referral immediately or at short notice, the professor said, noting that their other two clinics are still located in the internal medicine clinic building B.

Plans include expanding the outpatient network with other special gastroenterology orders, the clinic director outlined.

debreceninap.hu