Doctors fight in Debrecen for the life of a four-year-old girl who was forgotten on the bus for eight hours

For eight hours, a 4-year-old girl was forgotten in the kindergarten bus at the Tomaj Monastery in Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok County.

Because of the horrible human irresponsibility, little Inez is now fighting for her life, and her parents are trembling for her to win the biggest battle of her life, Blikk writes.

Inez was transported to the hospital by an ambulance helicopter, and they were fighting for their lives in the intensive care unit when our article was completed.

The news site knows ambulances have been fighting for at least an hour to stabilize the dehydrated, helpless little girl. The National Ambulance Service wrote about what happened:

“Ambulances transported a four-year-old girl in a life-threatening condition to the hospital by ambulance helicopter.”

Inez is currently in intensive care at the hospital in Debrecen.

Behind the closed door and the darkened windows, there was no chance of anyone hearing his cry for help. Inez must have been scared that her companions were missing around her and the door was locked. Plus, it was hellishly hot that day, maybe the bus could have been 50 degrees when the sun was busiest

– the acquaintance said.

