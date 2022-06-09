The Red Cross also organizes blood donations at outdoor events in Debrecen

The longest critical period in the organization of blood donations is in the summer, therefore the blood donations of the Red Cross will be held for outdoor events in Hajdú-Bihar county during the summer, the organization announced in a statement.

There will be such an occasion in the week ahead: on June 10 in Debrecen on the University Family Day (in Nagyerdei Stadium Hall), on June 11 in the Strandfürdő in Hajdúdorog, and on June 17 in the Motorcycle Meeting in Balmazújváros, people from 18-65 are over 50 kg in weight – these are the conditions for donating blood.

The blood donation will move to the open houses of culture on the 13th of the month in Ebes, and on the 14th in Kabán and Püspökladány.

Since June 14 is World Blood Donation Day. Potential donors will then be asked to donate blood to commemorate the birthday of Karl Landsteiner, who is discovering blood types and making this way of saving lives safe.

The Red Cross blood donors are kindly asking for all regular blood donors and all those who have not donated blood so far but can do so to seize the opportunities of the Red Cross’s fledgling blood donations during the summer.

This is because the summer is the longest critical period in the organization of blood donations, as the number of blood donors tends to decrease due to holidays, while the number of accidents and malaisees increases in these months.

Blood donations of the Hungarian Red Cross Hajdú-Bihar County Organization in the week ahead:

2022.06.10. 10:00-15:00 Debrecen Nagyerdei Stadion Hall Nagyerdei park 12. 2022.06.11. 13:30-17:30 Hajdúdorog Hajdúdorogi Strandfürdő Tokaji út 99. 2022.06.13. 14:00-17:30 Ebes Művelődési Ház Kossuth u. 32-34. 2022.06.14. 09:00-12:00 Kaba Művelődési Ház Szabadság tér 9. 2022.06.14. 13:00-16:00 Püspökladány Művelődési Ház Bajcsy-Zs. u. 2/2. 2022.06.17. 13:00-17:00 Balmazújváros Motoros fesztivál Kossuth tér 18.

