Hajdú-Bihar county and one of the settlements of our county are also participating in an important EU mission

On 7 June, the European Commission announced the first 118 regions and local authorities to take part in an EU mission to adapt to climate change, the so-called Adaptation Mission. Hajdú-Bihar County was also chosen as one of the first signatories of the Mission Charter, the county government said. The mission involves 18 EU states.

The Hungarian participants

· The district center of Gyöngyös

· Hajdú-Bihar county

· Jászkisér

· City of Kiskunmajsa

· The Municipality of Nagyecsed

· Local Government of Püspökszilágy

· Deer Municipality

· Újléta Village

From deadly heat waves and devastating droughts to forest fires and shores eroded by rising sea levels, climate change is already claiming victims in Europe. It affects not only the environment and the economy, but also the health of Europeans. Climate and weather extremes are increasing in frequency and severity, and solutions to develop resilience to climate change need to be accelerated.

The Adaptation Mission will receive € 370 million over the period 2021-2023 and aims to help at least 150 regions and communities better understand, prepare for and manage climate risks and develop innovative solutions for construction.

The Mission Charter is expected to be signed by participants later this year.

debreceninap.hu