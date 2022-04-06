Toxic gas spread in the house on Pacsirta Street in Debrecen

A carbon monoxide sensor gave signals yesterday late in the afternoon in Pacsirta Street, Debrecen. An open-fired gas boiler was used when the sensor indicated, county disaster management reported.

Professional firefighters in Debrecen carried out measurements that showed the presence of toxic gas in the air. Residents of the house were inspected by the paramedics on the spot, they were not injured. The boiler was temporarily shut down by gas service professionals, and the residents were heated by an electric radiator.

Hajdú-Bihar County Disaster Management Directorate