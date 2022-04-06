Toxic gas spread in the house on Pacsirta Street in Debrecen

Local News
Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on Toxic gas spread in the house on Pacsirta Street in Debrecen

A carbon monoxide sensor gave signals yesterday late in the afternoon in Pacsirta Street, Debrecen. An open-fired gas boiler was used when the sensor indicated, county disaster management reported.

Professional firefighters in Debrecen carried out measurements that showed the presence of toxic gas in the air. Residents of the house were inspected by the paramedics on the spot, they were not injured. The boiler was temporarily shut down by gas service professionals, and the residents were heated by an electric radiator.

 

Hajdú-Bihar County Disaster Management Directorate

Related Posts

A bus stop will be relocated in Debrecen, 11 buses will be affected by the change

Bácsi Éva

There are already seven goat babies at the Debrecen zoo

Bácsi Éva

The Debrecen Spring Exhibition will be available for another two weeks at the Kölcsey Center

Bácsi Éva

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *