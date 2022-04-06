In Debrecen, the concentration of coronavirus in wastewater is characterized by stagnation

The increase in the concentration of coronavirus hereditary material in the wastewater has stopped, the National Center for Public Health (NNK) said on its website on Tuesday.

It was written that the concentration of coronavirus hereditary material stopped in wastewater samples had increased in previous weeks.

Most of the cities surveyed are characterized by stagnation. No increase was observed in any of the settlements examined, while a decrease was observed in Debrecen, Eger, Nyíregyháza, and Szolnok – writes the statement.

They added that the concentration of coronavirus hereditary material in the case of Eger, Szekszárd, and Veszprém can be classified as “moderate”, while in the other 19 sampling sites it can be classified as “increased”.

 

