Debreceni Vízmű Zrt. carries out troubleshooting works in Debrecen, in front of 4. Burgundia street.

The right-turning lane towards Csapó street has been closed for the duration of the troubleshooting works, and it is requested to take into account the posted KRESZ signs and traffic technical devices. The work is expected to be completed on Monday, February 26th.

debreceninap.hu