A South African delegation visited the County Hall

The guests were received by Vice-Presidents Sándor Tasi and László Bulcsu, who illustrated the economic situation of the county with a short investment promotion film, provided extensive information on, among other things, the infrastructural and educational situation, and emphasized the constantly improving public safety. Dr. András Kiss, Head of the Economic Development and Innovation Department, representing the Hajdú-Bihar County Chamber of Commerce and Industry, also took part in the meeting, presenting information on the entrepreneurial sphere.

At the end of the meeting on 10 June, the parties expressed their hope for a continuation; the Hajdú-Bihar County Local Government is planning a full county tour with the delegation for the next time.

 

