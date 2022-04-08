There will be a significant rainfall during the weekend

Cooler, overcast, and windier weather is expected over the weekend, according to the National Meteorological Service’s national medium-term forecast.

On Friday, the weather is mostly cloudy or overcast, but the sun shines in the northeast for a longer period of time. In the northern counties, it will be strong in large areas, with windy in some places. Showers may occur in the northeastern counties until noon. Late in the evening, another precipitation zone arrives from the north. The temperature is between 4 and 11 degrees during the coldest hours and between 15 and 20 degrees during the day.

The skies will be mostly cloudy or overcast on Saturday. Rain, showers, and thunderstorms are expected in several waves. The western and north-western winds are accompanied by strong, mainly stormy gusts in Transdanubia (and in the vicinity of thunderstorms). The lowest temperature is between 6 and 14 degrees. The highest temperatures are expected to be between 10 and 18 degrees but may be higher in the south and southeast.

On Sunday, small showers may occur, in some places even accompanied by ice cubes. The wind can be strong in many places, especially in the Bakony. The temperature at dawn is usually between 0 and plus 6 degrees, but below freezing in less windy, less cloudy areas. Peak values ​​are likely to be between 10 and 16 degrees – read the forecast.

debreceninap.hu