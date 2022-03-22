Campus Festival 2022: New performers have been announced by the organizers

Nine stages and six other music and dance venues await visitors from July 20-24. The Debrecen Campus Festival, which will feature The Toy Dolls, Tiesto, and Aurora, was announced by the organizers on Monday.

They say in their announcement that last year, 87,000 visitors visited the festival, which featured only Hungarian performers. This year, international productions will also return to Nagyerdő in Debrecen.

There will be performances with Dutch star DJ Tiesto EDM, progressive house and trance, and also gives a concert with a special voice and personality, Norwegian singer Aurora. His career in recent years has been taken to new heights by the well-known insert of Ice Magic and the unexpectedly coming craze frenzy.

The Swedish pop duo Zara Larsson, whose biggest hit, Lush Life, is well over a billion auditions, is making its debut in Debrecen. The English duo Chase & Status will also perform, kneading their songs from the world of drum’n’bass, dubstep, and bass-rich electronics, with which many European festivals have been featured in recent years.

Campus said British Sigala, Bruce Fielder, and 1979 punk rock The Toy Dolls will be a new highlight in the line-up.

Also performing are German Christian Löffler, one of the most exciting contemporary figures in the electronic arena, Australian hardcore punk band Deez Nuts, English soul-pop singer-songwriter Charlotte OC, and a frenetic jazz-funk-dance frenzy who creates frenzy at every concert. , a nine-member Dutch brigade, Jungle By Night.

In addition, the festival will host more than 200 Hungarian performers this year as well. In addition to the most popular bands attracting many thousands of people, the line-up also includes emerging talent.

In response to the needs of the latest generation, hip-hop, rap, and trap will have their own stage this year.