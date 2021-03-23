The second biggest number of coronavirus patients treated in Debrecen

Two new coronavirus vaccines approved by the National Institute of Pharmacy and Food Health (OGYÉI) – the national chief physician announced at an online press conference of the operative board responsible for the control of the coronavirus epidemic on Monday.

Cecília Müller also reported that

most coronavirus patients are treated at the Clinics at Semmelweis University in the capital, 625 people. 542 people are treated at the University of Debrecen, 510 at the Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén County Central Hospital and University Teaching Hospital, 450 at the Military Hospital in Budapest, 444 at the Szent György Hospital in Fejér County and 343 at the Petz Aladár Hospital in Győr.

In all other institutions, the number of patients is less than three hundred.

debreceninap.hu