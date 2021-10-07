The police are looking for eyewitnesses of an accident in Debrecen

The Debrecen Police Headquarters is conducting proceedings for suspected misconduct caused by a careless road accident.

According to the available data, on 31 August 2021, around 5:10 pm in Debrecen, three cars collided at the intersection of Tölgyfa Street and Kassai Streets. Three people were injured in the accident.

In order to clarify the circumstances of the accident, the police ask those who saw the accident to report in person to the Traffic Police Department of the Debrecen Police Headquarters (Debrecen, Sámsoni út 149) or by phone at 06-52 / 457-040, available 24 hours a day. telephone number, the telephone number of the 06-80 / 555-111 Telephone Key, or the 112 toll-free emergency number.

police.hu