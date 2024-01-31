Animal Protection NGOs to Receive Five Hundred Million Forints, Debrecen Has Also Joined the Action Plan

Animal protection NGOs can count on HUF 500 million in support this year, the call for proposals will be published in a few weeks – the government commissioner responsible for the development and implementation of the animal protection action plan announced at a press conference on Tuesday in Debrecen.

Péter Ovádi said that it is not compulsory to keep animals in Hungary, but if you do, you are also responsible. According to him, the collaboration and cooperation of state, government, local government and civil organizations play an important role in creating this. He said: the latter were also able to apply for five hundred million forint funds last year, and 187 NGOs in the country received support in this way. Péter Ovádi called it an important task to “educate the Hungarian society for responsible animal husbandry”, which, in his opinion, should be started in kindergartens and schools.

“The child of today is the animal keeper of the future,” he said, indicating that the animal protection theme week they initiated was very successful, 17 kindergartens and 13 schools from Debrecen alone joined the programs. The government commissioner spoke with appreciation about the local efforts to create the conditions for responsible animal husbandry, he said that Debrecen sets a good example, “it can be a compass for other cities”.

László Papp announced: Debrecen will join the animal protection action plan announced by the government. An animal protection officer was appointed at the local government, one of whose most important tasks in the future will be maintaining contact with local animal protection organizations and coordinating the work. He added: there are 16,000 registered dogs in Debrecen, but according to him, there are much more dogs in the city. There are currently six dog kennels in Debrecen, and their number will be increased in the future. At the Debrecen-Bánk municipal breeding facility, the current twenty kennels are to be expanded by five to reduce overcrowding, László Papp indicated.

