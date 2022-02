Debreceni Vízművek notifies the public that the hot and cold water service will be suspended in Debrecen in two streets on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Hot and cold water service will be suspended on Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Boka Károly street from number 3 to number 11.

While, on February 16th (Wednesday), it is expected that from 8.30 am to 3 pm, from Cívis street 3 to 11 and at Borbíró square 5, 6, 8 there will be no water.

Debreceni Vízművek

pixabay