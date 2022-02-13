Road Closures, Parking Lot Closures and Traffic Changes in Petőfi Square

The construction work with traffic restrictions will start on Friday, February 18th, in Petőfi square, Debrecen. As part of the Green City Program, the transformation of Petőfi square will begin next week. The area will be renewed on 17,000 square meters.

The work is taking place in two phases. The construction of a temporary road had already begun on 11th February. During the works, the road sections and car parks that handle traffic will be closed, and the traffic order in the surrounding streets will change. The sidewalks in front of the residential buildings and shops – separated from the work area by a cordon – will be usable for pedestrians.

Phase I

The temporary traffic order during Phase I of the construction is expected to run from February 18th, 2022 to May 27th. During the first phase of the renovation of the public utilities, the section of Holló János street between Piac street and Vármegyeháza street and the section of the Petőfi square service road between Holló János street and Iparkamara street will be closed. A two-way traffic order will be established in Vármegyeháza street, therefore stopping will be prohibited in the parallel parking lots on the street. A one-way temporary crushed stone road will be created in the area of ​​the square, which will provide vehicle traffic between Piac street and Iparkamara street. The construction of the temporary road began on February 11th and is expected to take a week.

A loading area will be designated for the shops on Petőfi square at the junction of Iparkamara street. During the construction period, the drivers can use the designated parking spaces in the block inside Holló János street, in the car park in front of Petőfi square 16 / A, in Iparkamara street, and in the section of Piac street between Holló János street and Wesselényi street. Due to the renovation of the utilities affecting the junction of Piac street and Holló János street from 18th February to 18th March in connection with the temporary traffic order during the first phase of construction, traffic arriving at the junction from Piac street to Wesselényi street will be temporarily diverted.

Phase II

The second phase of the construction works is expected to begin on May 30th, 2022 and run through mid-September. During the second phase of the construction works, the dead-end part of the service road in front of Petőfi square 16 / A will be closed. The end of Iparkamara street facing Petőfi square will also be closed, the entrance and exit into the street will be available from the direction of Varga street. To ensure two-way traffic, there will be a ban on stopping on the street. A loading area will be designated for the shops in Petőfi square at the end of Iparkamara street. During the construction period, drivers will be able to use designated parking spaces in Varga street, on the section of the Petőfi square service road between Holló János street and Iparkamara street, and on the section of Piac street between Holló János street and Wesselényi street. Drivers should be instructed not to drive as usual but to follow the signs of the temporary traffic regulations.

debreceninap.hu