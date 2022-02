The ban on raising fuel prices will be extended by another three months, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán announced in his speech at the annual assessment speech on Saturday.



The head of government said the price of fuel in Hungary was the fifth lowest in Europe. Today we pay 480 forints, without a price stop we would be well above 500 forints – he said, evaluating that the price stop has proved its worth in this area as well.

debreceninap.hu

pixabay