Home Rental Rates in Hungary Edge Up 1.4 % in July

Home rental rates in Hungary rose by an annual 1.4% in July, climbing for the second month in a row after falling for more than a year, data compiled by the Central Statistical Office (KSH) from listings site Ingatlan.com show.

Rental rates in the capital edged 0.2% lower in July. Rates there have dropped with little exception since the start of the pandemic. The monthly rental rate for a flat in the capital averaged 152,000 forints (EUR 434) in the first half of the year. In a month-on-month comparison, home rental rates rose by 2.7% countrywide and increased by 2.4% in Budapest in July.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay