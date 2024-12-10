In November, consumer prices in Hungary were 3.7% higher compared to the same month of the previous year

In November, consumer prices in Hungary were 3.7% higher than the same month in the previous year, and 0.5% higher compared to the previous month, as reported by the Central Statistical Office (KSH).

Fuel prices increased by 2.4% compared to October 2024. The prices of food rose by 4.9% compared to November 2023. Among food items, flour prices surged by 39.3%, milk by 16.6%, chocolate and cocoa by 12.8%, fruit and vegetable juices by 11.7%, cooking oil by 10.1%, eggs by 9.8%, butter and margarine by 9.7%, and restaurant meals by 7.9%. Some items saw price reductions, such as dry pasta (down 6.4%) and sugar (down 5.8%).

Services became 7.0% more expensive, with particular increases in tolls, car rentals, parking, and rent (10.9%), vehicle repair and maintenance (10.5%), and sports or museum tickets (9.6%).

Alcohol and tobacco prices increased by 4.0%, while household energy costs went down by 3.2%, with natural gas prices dropping by 6.3%. Durable goods became 0.2% cheaper, with used cars seeing a 6.6% decrease in price.

Medicines and healthcare products saw a price increase of 3.9%, and vehicle fuels rose by 0.7%.

On a month-to-month basis, from October to November, consumer prices rose by 0.5%, with food prices increasing by 0.9%, and vehicle fuel prices going up by 2.4%. Services’ prices increased by 0.2%, while household energy costs rose by 0.4%.

(MTI)