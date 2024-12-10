The winter graduation ceremonies at the University of Debrecen are starting

Winter graduation ceremonies at the University of Debrecen are about to begin. The celebrations kick off this weekend with the graduation ceremony for the Faculty of Medicine. The event, which will last until mid-February, will see over 2,000 new graduates receiving their diplomas.
The ceremonies will be held in the Main Building’s Courtyard and will be streamed live by the university’s Multimedia and E-learning Technical Center. Recorded footage will later be available on the university’s YouTube channel.
Here are the dates, locations, and streaming links for the upcoming ceremonies:
- Faculty of Medicine: December 13, 2024, Friday at 11:00 AM Watch here
- Faculty of Agricultural and Food Sciences and Environmental Management: December 14, 2024, Saturday at 10:00 AM Watch here
- Faculty of Economics and Business: January 17, 2025, Friday at 9:00 AM Watch here
- Faculty of Economics and Business: January 17, 2025, Friday at 12:00 PM Watch here
- Faculty of Law: January 18, 2025, Saturday at 10:00 AM Watch here
- Faculty of Science and Technology: January 18, 2025, Saturday at 1:00 PM Watch here
- Faculty of Information Technology: January 31, 2025, Friday at 10:00 AM Watch here
- Faculty of Engineering: February 6, 2025, Thursday at 10:00 AM Watch here
- Faculty of Engineering: February 6, 2025, Thursday at 1:00 PM Watch here
- Faculty of Humanities: February 7, 2025, Friday at 11:00 AM Watch here
- Faculty of Health Sciences: February 7, 2025, Friday at 4:00 PM Watch here
- Faculty of Science and Technology: February 14, 2025, Friday at 10:00 AM Watch here
(unideb.hu)