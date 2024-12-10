The winter graduation ceremonies at the University of Debrecen are starting

Winter graduation ceremonies at the University of Debrecen are about to begin. The celebrations kick off this weekend with the graduation ceremony for the Faculty of Medicine. The event, which will last until mid-February, will see over 2,000 new graduates receiving their diplomas.

The ceremonies will be held in the Main Building’s Courtyard and will be streamed live by the university’s Multimedia and E-learning Technical Center. Recorded footage will later be available on the university’s YouTube channel.

Here are the dates, locations, and streaming links for the upcoming ceremonies:

(unideb.hu)