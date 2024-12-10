A man specialized in sneak thefts in Debrecen: he stole gold and money worth nearly 14 million forints

A 29-year-old man stole gold and money worth almost 14 million forints. The Debrecen investigators took him into custody, and the court has ordered his detention.

The suspect specialized in sneak burglaries. He targeted apartment buildings and took advantage of situations where people failed to lock their front doors. Over the past month, he allegedly entered two properties in Debrecen. From one, he took 31,000 forints, and from the other, he stole gold worth 13 million forints and over 300,000 forints in cash.

The investigators immediately began their work, proceeding step by step, and eventually focused on a man who could be connected to the crimes. The local resident was arrested last week, questioned as a suspect, and placed under criminal detention. The court ruled to keep him in custody.

He now faces charges of theft of significant value, and the police are investigating whether other similar crimes can be linked to him.

