Man robs woman near downtown Debrecen

A man in Debrecen targeted an 82-year-old woman returning home on July 18, 2024. While the woman was searching for her house key, the man decided to steal her bag violently.

He parked his bike nearby, approached her from behind, and forcefully ripped the bag off her shoulder. The woman fell to the ground due to the violence and suffered injuries that healed within eight days. She started shouting, prompting a neighbor to chase the thief in his car and alert the police.

The Debrecen police quickly apprehended the suspect and found the woman’s bag, including her documents and valuables, in a nearby bush. The full 27,000 forints worth of items were returned to her. The suspect has been in custody since the incident.

The Debrecen District Prosecutor’s Office has charged the man with robbery, misuse of public documents, and misuse of a payment substitute. They recommended a prison sentence of 3 years and 10 months, with a four-year ban on public office duties.

(ugyeszseg.hu)

Picture: police.hu