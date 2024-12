A coat collection campaign has started in Debrecen, here are the locations

The Szikra Movement (Szikra Mozgalom) has initiated a coat collection campaign to ensure that “those without shelter can at least have warm coats on freezing nights.”

Until Christmas, they are accepting coats in Debrecen, Szeged, Zugló, Józsefváros, and Ferencváros. Donated coats, no longer needed by their owners, can potentially save lives.

Locations and Dates:

Debrecen

December 9 (Monday): 3:00 PM – 5:30 PM at Fórum (Csapó Street)

December 10 (Tuesday): 6:00 PM at Susmus Café

December 11 (Wednesday): 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM at Malompark (Nádor Street)

December 14 (Saturday): 7:00 AM – 9:00 AM at Tócóskert Market and 3:00 PM – 5:30 PM at Fórum (Csapó Street)

December 16 (Monday): 5:30 PM – 7:00 PM at Malompark (Nádor Street)

December 17 (Tuesday): 3:30 PM – 6:30 PM at Fényesudvar

3:30 PM – 6:30 PM at Fényesudvar December 18 (Wednesday): 3:30 PM – 6:30 PM at Tócóskert Market

Józsefváros (District 8, Budapest)

December 10 (Tuesday): 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM at II. János Pál pápa tér Metro Station

December 13 (Friday): 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM at II. János Pál pápa tér Metro Station

December 14 (Saturday): 8:00 AM – 10:00 AM at Teleki Market

December 17 (Tuesday): 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM at II. János Pál pápa tér

Ferencváros (District 9, Budapest)

December 12 (Thursday): 5:00 PM at Ferencvárosi Cultural Center

For additional dates, contact: kapcsolat.ferencvaros@szikramozgalom.hu

Zugló (District 14, Budapest)

December 21 (Saturday): 10:00 AM – 12:30 PM at Bosnyák Square

Szeged

December 10–12 (Tuesday to Thursday): 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM at Motiváció Közösségi Tér

December 14 (Saturday): 9:00 AM – 10:00 AM at Mars Square Market entrance

How to Help:

Donate coats that are in good condition to one of the above locations. Your contribution could provide warmth and safety to someone in need during the harsh winter season.