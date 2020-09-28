Budapest Airport starts maintenance work on 2nd runway

Renovation work on the second runway of Budapest’s Liszt Ferenc International Airport will start on Monday, and will be carried out by Budapest Airport in a single phase.

The maintenance and refurbishment of the runway and taxiways coincides with a severe drop in passenger numbers linked to travel restrictions due to the coronavirus epidemic, the airport’s operator said. Taxiway drainage will be repaired and thermometers, navigation and lighting systems maintained, while minor repairs to the surface concrete will be carried out to ensure flight safety. Runway strips will be repainted and rubber burned off the landing zone.

MTI