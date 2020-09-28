Chief Medical Officer: Rules Needed to Avoid Lockdown

Hungary’s chief medical officer has urged citizens to abide by the rules in place to control the spread of the coronavirus, warning that, otherwise, further restrictions would need to be introduced.

Cecília Müller told public media on Saturday that the current stage of the epidemic was characterised by community transmissions of the virus.

She called on the elderly to avoid crowded places and to go to the shops early in the daay.

More generally, Müller recommended being outdoors and doing sports as much as possible. She added, however, that as the weather worsens people would find themselves inside, so mask-wearing should be taken seriously.

Müller noted that the second wave of the epidemic was under way in Hungary and gathering pace, with the number of hospitalisations increasing.

MTI