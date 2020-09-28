6 New Fatalities and 937 New Cases in Hungary

Six Covid-19 patients have died in the past 24 hours, while the number of registered coronavirus infections in Hungary has risen by 937 to 24,014, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Sunday morning.

The number of fatalities stands at 736, and 5,141 people have made a recovery. There are 18,137 active infections and 620 Covid-19 patients are being treated in hospital, 38 on ventilators. Altogether 24,538 people are in official home quarantine and 690,408 tests have been carried out.

The website warned Hungarians to observe social distancing guidelines and hygiene regulations. A cabinet meeting on Sept. 16 decided to extend entry restrictions for travellers from abroad. Most infections have been registered in Budapest (9,155), followed by Pest County (3,165) and the counties of Győr-Moson-Sopron (1,182), Fejér (1,115), Csongrád-Csanád (1,068), Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg (970) and Hajdú-Bihar (955). Tolna County has the fewest infections (250).

MTI