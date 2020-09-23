Hungary Joins EU Medical Equipment Stockpile

Hungary, Denmark, Greece and Sweden have joined Germany and Romania in building up stocks of equipment for managing natural disasters and medical emergencies in the European Union, the European Commission said.

The six countries making up the so-called rescEU medical equipment reserve are responsible for building up a stock of protective gear such as protective masks, gowns, gloves and ventilators, the EC said in a statement. The distribution of the equipment is managed by the bloc’s Emergency Response Coordination Centre with a view to ensuring that they go where they are needed most, the commission said.

