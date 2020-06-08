Changeable weather continues

Rain, wind and thunderstorms are expected in the next few days – says the Hungarian Meteorology Service.

Monday will be cloudy; rain and thunderstorms are also expected. The lowest temperatures will be around 12-17 Celsius degrees and the highest will be between 21-29 Celsius degrees.

Tuesday is expected to be sunny. At night, the temperatures will be around 12-17 Celsius degrees, while during the day, 20-27 Celsius degrees are expected.

Wednesday will be sunny; however, rain and wind are also expected. The lowest temperatures will be between 12-17 Celsius degrees and the highest will be around 22-28 Celsius degrees.

Rainy and cloudy weather continues on Thursday. At night, there will be 12-17 Celsius degrees, while during the day, 22-27 Celsius degrees are expected.

Friday will be sunny; however, rain and thunderstorms are also expected. The lowest temperatures will be around 12-17 Celsius degrees and the highest will be between 23-30 Celsius degrees.

Saturday is to be rainy. At night, the temperatures will be around 13-18 Celsius degrees, while during the day, 23-30 Celsius degrees are expected.

Sunday will be sunny but rain is also expected. The lowest temperatures will be between 13-19 Celsius degrees and the highest will be around 23-30 Celsius degrees.

Source: mti.hu