Today We Are Going to Have a Sunny Autumn Day

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Today, the clouds in Transdanubia may temporarily increase, and in the afternoon they can reach the central part of the country. Rainfall is still not expected.

 

South-east wind may be temporarily expected in the Tatabánya, Dunaújváros and Szeged area.

In Transdanubia, today’s highest temperature is expected to be around +11 / +13 ° C. In the less cloudy eastern and southeastern part of the country, today’s maximum temperature can be around +14 / +15 ° C.

 

Mist and fog may appear at Wednesday dawn, when the temperature may drop to around -3 / +7 ° C.

metkep.hu
pixabay

 

