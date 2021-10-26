Today We Are Going to Have a Sunny Autumn Day

Today, the clouds in Transdanubia may temporarily increase, and in the afternoon they can reach the central part of the country. Rainfall is still not expected.

South-east wind may be temporarily expected in the Tatabánya, Dunaújváros and Szeged area.

In Transdanubia, today’s highest temperature is expected to be around +11 / +13 ° C. In the less cloudy eastern and southeastern part of the country, today’s maximum temperature can be around +14 / +15 ° C.

Mist and fog may appear at Wednesday dawn, when the temperature may drop to around -3 / +7 ° C.

metkep.hu

pixabay