Significant Increase in Coronavirus Concentration in Wastewater

The concentration of coronavirus in wastewater is rising significantly, the National Center for Public Health (NNK) reported on their website on Tuesday (26th October).



It was reported that at week 42 the coronavirus concentration of wastewater samples showed a significant increase compared to the slow growth of the previous weeks in Budapest, Pécs, Salgótarján, Szeged, Székesfehérvár and Tatabánya, as well as in the agglomeration around Budapest.

They added that a decrease was observed only in Miskolc. Elevated concentrations were already measured at week 42 in nearly half of the settlements studied.

NNK is asking those who have not yet done so to take the free vaccination.

MTI

pixabay