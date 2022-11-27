Finance Minister Holds Talks With 250 International Investors

Finance Minister Mihály Varga held talks with 250 international investors from all over the world, the minister said in a video message posted on Facebook on Friday.

There is strong interest towards the Hungarian economy and Hungarian crisis management measures. Hungary is in fifth place in the European Union economic growth ranking and it is among the top countries for tax reduction measures while holding seventh place in the tax competitiveness ranking, the minister said. Varga said Hungary would stick to its budget deficit target, and he noted that investor confidence is strong as Hungarian government bonds have been heavily oversubscribed at recent auctions.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay