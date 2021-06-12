“Hungary’s Economy Poised for Successful Relaunch”

Hungary’s economy is poised for a successful relaunch, Viktor Orbán said in a radio interview on Friday.

Addressing the question of how public funds should be dispersed, the prime minister told public broadcaster Kossuth Radio that any extra revenue produced by the economy should be “given back” to the people who worked for it, especially to families who bore the brunt of the coronavirus crisis. Orbán said anyone raising a child should recoup the money “they worked for and paid in taxes” up to the average income.

“Families need to have greater security in order to ensure a safer, less fragile economy,” he said, adding that since low earners tended to be in the most precarious position, the minimum wage would have to be raised. A balance must be struck between hiking the minimum wage and maintaining the competitiveness of small and medium-sized enterprises, the prime minister said.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay