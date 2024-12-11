After twenty-four years, the killer of Tamás Till has been found, the perpetrator was 16 years old and now is free to leave

It has been revealed who killed Tamás Till, who had been missing for more than two decades, and whose remains were found encased in concrete on a property in Baja this summer.

Gyula Bogdány, the head of the crime department of the Bács-Kiskun County Police Headquarters, said at ORFK’s Tuesday press conference that Tamás Till’s killer was 16 years old when he committed the crime. The lieutenant colonel stated that János F. confessed to the murder of the then 11-year-old Tamás Till, and also testified about it. The man did not tell anyone about killing and hiding the child until last summer. János F. was 16 years old on May 24th, 2000, and he worked on the farm of József V. On his way to the farm, he met Tamas Till, who asked him for help.

János F. abused the child with his bare hands in the wood storage at the workshop, then killed the little boy with a carpenter’s staple. The child’s body was found to have broken ribs, skull and vertebrae, which were the result of abuse. János F. moved the body on a wheelbarrow into the outbuilding and then buried it, because he knew that the owner of the farm, József V., wanted to cover it with concrete.

It was not revealed what motivated János F. to commit the murder

Major General Attila Petőfi said that since the perpetrator was older than 16 but younger than 18 in 2000, when the crime was committed, his criminal liability expired in 2015. Therefore, he was interrogated as a witness, and the 40-year-old man, currently living in Budapest, despite his confession he was free to leave the police.

According to the police, József V. and Péter K., who was previously suspected of burying the body, had nothing to do with the crime. It was János F. who testified at the prosecutor’s office in the summer against his former friend and employer, that they were the killers of Tamás Till. Finally, at his interrogation on November 28th, he admitted what he had done and gave a detailed confession. Gyula Bogdány said that the perpetrator showed remorse during the fourth interrogation and collapsed under the weight of the evidence. The perpetrator referred to his “undeveloped personality” at the time.



Tamás Till was 11 years old when he went riding his bicycle to a wildlife park on the morning of May 28th, 2000, but he never returned home. A few months later, a truck driver found the child’s bicycle at the property of József V. in Baja, in whose house the child’s bones were found this summer.

