Müller recalls MadeGood granola bars due to metal contamination

Müller Drogéria Magyarország has issued a voluntary recall for several flavors of MadeGood Bio Granola cereal bars due to the potential presence of metal fragments. The recall was announced by the National Food Chain Safety Office (Nébih) on Tuesday.

Consumers who have purchased the affected products are advised not to consume them and return them to any Müller store for a full refund, even if they no longer have the receipt.

The recalled products are manufactured by Riverside International BV and have various expiry dates falling in 2025. A detailed list of the recalled products, including batch numbers and best before dates, can be found on the Nébih website.

The Nébih has urged consumers to check their pantries for any recalled products and to dispose of them appropriately.

Why was the recall issued?

The decision to recall the MadeGood Bio Granola cereal bars was made after the discovery of metal fragments in some products. Consuming food containing metal fragments can pose a serious health risk.

What should consumers do?

Do not consume the recalled products.

Return the recalled products to any Müller store for a full refund.

Check the Nébih website for the complete list of recalled products.

Preventive measures

Food safety is a top priority for both manufacturers and regulatory authorities. Such recalls are a standard procedure when potential safety hazards are identified. Consumers are encouraged to always check product labels and be aware of any recall notices issued by the authorities.

For more information, please visit the Nébih website.

(MTI)

Photo: Nébih.