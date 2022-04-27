Coronavirus – 32 Deaths, 1,399 New Infections

Altogether 32 patients died of a Covid-related illness over the past 24 hours, while 1,399 new coronavirus infections were registered, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Tuesday.

So far 6,406,150 people have received a first jab, while 6,192,142 have been double-jabbed. Fully 3,861,353 Hungarians have received a booster third shot and 285,137 a fourth shot. The number of active infections went down to 56,928, while hospitals are treating 1,499 Covid-19 patients, 37 of whom are intubated on a ventilator. Since the first outbreak, 1,895,677 have been registered with the virus, while 46,133 deaths have been recorded. Fully 1,792,616 people have made a recovery.

