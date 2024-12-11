Hungarian cuisine shines: 10 restaurants awarded Michelin Stars

Hungary’s culinary scene has once again been recognized on the global stage, with ten restaurants being awarded Michelin stars at the 2024 Michelin Guide ceremony held in Budapest.

The prestigious Michelin Guide, a renowned authority on fine dining, announced that the Tatai Platán and Budapest’s Stand restaurants have successfully retained their two Michelin stars. Additionally, eight other establishments have earned one Michelin star, including the newly recognized Pajta in Őriszentpéter.

Other notable winners include:

Michelin Green Star: Natura Hill in Zebegény for its commitment to sustainability

Restaurant of the Year: Iszkor in Mályinka, owned by Pohner Ádám

Best Service: N28 Wine and Kitchen

Best Young Chef: Levente Lendvai (Virtu)

Best Sommelier: Mátyás Székely (Esztergomi 42)

The Bib Gourmand award, given to restaurants offering exceptional food at a moderate price, was bestowed upon several Hungarian establishments, including Újváros Bistro, N28 Wine and Kitchen, and Goli, all located in Budapest.

The growing number of Michelin-starred restaurants in Hungary is a testament to the country’s thriving culinary scene and the dedication of its chefs. These awards highlight Hungary’s position as a must-visit destination for food lovers.

(MTI)