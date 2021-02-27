Post-Covid Outpatient Clinics are Established by the Clinical Center of the University of Debrecen

Uniquely in the country, Post-Covid Outpatient Clinics are being set up by the Clinical Center of the University of Debrecen to treat those who have suffered from the coronavirus. These people often struggle with symptoms for months.

“We consider the aftercare of patients with coronavirus infection to be a priority. As a pioneering initiative, we are launching an interdisciplinary form of care, the so-called Post-Covid Outpatient Clinics, in our Clinical Center, thanks to which new opportunities for recovery open up for patients in Debrecen and the region,” writes Zoltán Szabó, President of the Clinical Center of the University of Debrecen in a statement.

Infectologist, pediatrician, cardiologist, pulmonologist, rheumatologist, neurologist, psychiatrist and specialist psychologists will be treating patients in the new Post-Covid Outpatient Clinics from March, 2021.

444.hu

pixabay