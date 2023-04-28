Families are also offered VR experiences before Sunday’s Loki-Vidi match

DVSC plays against MOL Fehérvár on Sunday from 15:30 at the Nagyerdei Stadium, but families are expected to meet the Red&White from 12:30.

There will be food and drinks, and those interested can also try out various soccer equipment and a VR simulator. Fast-paced and enjoyable matches can be played 1 on 1 in the soccer cage, while up to six players can test their skills on the XXL foosball table. And on the Speedmaster speedometer, everyone can assess how fast they can kick a free kick.

Courtesy of the VR Masters team, the brave can try out the 6-seater “spaceship” of VR Starship, on which those interested can choose from up to 144 game options, whether it’s a roller coaster, space travel, or hammer swing, the club announced on its website.

debreceninap.hu

Photo: soccercage.com