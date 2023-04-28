The railway companies provide free travel to Budapest

The MÁV-Volán group and GYSEV provide free travel from anywhere in the country to the capital for the events to be held on Saturday in Rózsák Square and in the Papp László Budapest Sports Arena, as well as for pilgrims coming to and returning from the Holy Mass to be celebrated by Pope Francis at Kossuth Square in Budapest on Sunday.

Mávinform informed MTI on Friday that those with a valid ticket to the events to be held on Saturday in Rózsák Square and in the Papp László Budapest Sports Arena can start their trip to Budapest free of charge from noon on Friday, upon presentation of the proof of registration.

The fee exemption applies to second-class carriages on regular MÁV-START and GYSEV train journeys. The possibly necessary surcharge (InterCity) or in the case of using first class, the difference between first and second class must be paid.

It is not necessary to exchange a registration ticket for free travel, they added.

They continued that on the sections of MÁV-HÉV scheduled trains and Volánbusz agglomeration services outside the administrative borders of Budapest, as well as Volánbusz, Weekendbus, G-Busline Kft., Trans-Tour’90 Kft. and Trans-Vonal Kft. the journey will also be free of charge on regular intercity services, for which it is not necessary to change tickets.

However, in the case of using the Volánbusz service, which provides a higher level of service, the additional long-distance ticket must be redeemed, they indicated.

Those coming to the papal Mass on Kossuth Square in Budapest on Sunday can travel free of charge all day on Saturday and Sunday.

In order to facilitate the journey, relief trains and some trains run on longer routes on Sundays.

MÁV-START also ensures the trip of 1,500 Transcarpathians to the Papal Mass in Kossuth Square, the announcement states.

It was also announced that MÁV-START will start long-distance trains with more cars if necessary.

The public media will report on the apostolic journey of Pope Francis between April 28 and 30, 2023 and all public events related to his visit. A total of six live broadcasts – two each on Friday, Saturday and Sunday – will be shown and heard on the Duna TV channel and Kossuth radio.

MTI