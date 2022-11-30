45-Year-Old Man Hit and Killed By Train in Pest County

National
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on 45-Year-Old Man Hit and Killed By Train in Pest County

On Wednesday afternoons 45-year-old man was hit and killed by a train in Vecsés.

 

According to Mávinform, delays are to be expected on several railway lines due to the accident.

The 45-year-old man was hit by a train traveling from Monor to Nyugati railway station. For this reason, trains can only run on one track between Pestszentlőrinc and Vecsés.


Mávinform wrote: during the evening hours, the journey time should be 20-40 minutes longer on the Budapest-Cegléd-Debrecen-Nyíregyháza-Záhony and Budapest-Szeged lines, and flights traveling on shorter routes than the suburban trains can also run.

kekvillogo.hu
pixabay




	


	

			

	

            
            
        

                        

                        

        

                    

        

        

	
Related Posts
				

					

						
													
					

					

						
Széchenyi Card Scheme to Be Backed By HUF 290 BN

						

							Tóháti Zsuzsa						

					

				

					

					

						
													
					

					

						
45-Year-Old Man Hit and Killed By Train in Pest County

						

							Tóháti Zsuzsa						

					

				

					

					

						
													
					

					

						
Statistical Office Completes Census

						

							Tóháti Zsuzsa						

					

				

	




		

		
Leave a Reply 
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *