Government to Promote Vaccination Campaign

The registration for vaccination against coronavirus is progressing well, with over four million people having registered, Viktor Orbán said.

The prime minister, speaking on public radio, however, added that this was still not enough, which was why the government had asked celebrities to promote the vaccination drive. The number of Hungarians who have received their first vaccine shot will have reached 4 million by early May, he said. By mid-May the number of vaccinated will have reached 6 million, and by the third week 7 million will have received their first dose, he said. By the start of June, 7 million out of Hungary’s adult population of 8 million will have been inoculated, he said, adding that the fear was that the number of people who have registered to be vaccinated would be less than the number of shots available. Orbán said the soccer European championships will start in June and Hungary will be involved. By that time, everyone registered will have received their jabs and those that have a vaccination certificate will be able to attend the events, he added.

The vaccination drive has been one of the largest organisational operations in the country’s history, he said. For the five types of vaccines approved and in use in Hungary, there are different lengths of time needed between the first and second jabs. Every first jab administered must have its follow-up pair waiting in storage, so that it can also be administered at the right time, he added. Hungary is way ahead of European Union countries in terms of the progress made in its vaccination drive, Orbán said. Commenting on vaccine procurements, Orbán said if no EU solution was available, a national solution was needed. Hungary’s decision to procure Chinese and Russian vaccines had been vindicated, he said, with twice as many people inoculated as in western European countries. Orbán said Hungarians had shown “exemplary discipline” in complying with restrictions, while in western Europe deliberate rule violations and protests were “the norm”.

He said every step of the country’s reopening would depend on the number of people vaccinated, but epidemiological data would also play a determining role. Orbán said the National Consultation survey of the public on epidemic-related matters provided a clear roadmap: school re-openings would be followed by restaurants, then hotels; after which cultural and sporting events, cinemas and gyms can be attended. “We’re getting close to the point that cultural and community events can be attended in possession of a vaccination certificate,” he said.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay