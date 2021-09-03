Hungary Registers 262 New Covid Infections

Tóháti Zsuzsa

One Covid patient died over the past 24 hours, while 262 new coronavirus infections were registered, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Thursday. So far 5,781,121 people have received a first jab, while 5,510,678 have been fully vaccinated. Fully 342,000 Hungarians have already received booster jabs.

The number of active infections stands at 4,824, while hospitals are treating 138 Covid patients, 16 of whom need respiratory assistance. Since the first outbreak, 812,793 infections have been registered, while fatalities have risen to 30,060. Fully 777,909 people have made a recovery.

 

