Semmelweis University Among World’s 300 Best

Budapest’s Semmelweis University (SE) has leapt 149 places since last year and is now among the 300 best universities of the world, according to the Times Higher Education’s (THE) university ranking. SE head Béla Merkely told MTI that his university was second in Europe in terms of the improvement it had made in a single year, and noted that SE had been placed 426th in last year’s ranking.

“This confirms that the institution is going in the right direction thanks to our ambitious goals and the outstanding performance of students,” he said. SE has improved all its indicators since last year, with special regard to its educational environment, while the number of references and indicators of international orientation also put the university among the best 25% in the world. This year’s THE ranking includes 11 Hungarian universities, with Budapest’s ELTE in the 601-800 range, while Pécs, Debrecen, and Szeged universities are in the 801-1000 range.

hungarymatters.hu