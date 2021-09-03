185,000 Students Vaccinated

Some 185,000 students have been inoculated against Covid-19 in Hungary over the summer, and another 50,000 have registered for the government’s vaccination campaign in early September, a government official said.

 

István György, a state secretary of the Prime Minister’s Office who also heads the national vaccination working group, said that the vaccination rate among teachers was at 85%. While 66% of Hungarians have already received the vaccine, the “worrying” spread of the virus’s delta variant worldwide means Hungary has to brace for a fourth wave, György said. The government is conducting vaccination campaigns in elderly care homes and among schoolchildren, György said. The government expects in-person education will be possible throughout the year, and has not ordered a mask mandate or temperature checks in schools, he said.

 

