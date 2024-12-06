This is how the trains are scheduled in the country due to the work day on Saturday

Tóháti Zsuzsa

The trains of the MÁV group are adjusted to the 2 working day transfer in December, so be aware when you board the trains.

On December 6th and 13th, the trains run according to the working day schedule and

on the 7th and 14th, according to the Friday schedule.

On December 7th and 14th, Volán operates bus routes according to the schedule valid on working days (school days). The MÁV-HÉV flights will run according to the schedule valid on working days on December 7th and 14th during the school break, Mávinform wrote.


