Street festival to be held in Debrecen

A street festival will be held in Debrecen, and therefore, from 8:00 PM on May 9 until midnight on May 11, entry by vehicle to Pásti Street from Hatvan Street will be prohibited.

On the section of Pásti Street between Bajcsy-Zsilinszky Street and No. 8 Pásti Street, two-way traffic will be permitted. At the Bajcsy-Zsilinszky Street end of Pásti Street, the “No Entry” sign will be temporarily invalid during the mentioned period.

This restriction also applies to people with reduced mobility and the vehicles transporting them.

Additionally, parking and waiting on Pásti Street will be prohibited during this period (from 8:00 PM on May 9 to midnight on May 11).

The Hajdú-Bihar County Police Headquarters asks all drivers to pay extra attention and follow the modified traffic regulations.

